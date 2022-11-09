Club’s 75th birthday celebrated
Selkirk Camera Club, established in 1947, recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a garden party for members, supporters and guests.
By Kevin Janiak
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 4:32pm
Having survived the trials of lockdown and Covid restrictions, they has now started its new season with a programme of fortnightly meetings - a mixture of talks, members’ presentations and competitions.
The Selkirk club also organises an annual exhibition and competition, which is open to all Borders photographers.
The club’s first competition, entitled ‘Abstract’, was judged by Dr Sue Thomas FRSA, author and formerly assistant professor of fashion at Heriot-Watt University.
Selkirk Camera Club is more than happy to welcome new members. For further details, contact Jean Foster on [email protected] or 07768 326771.