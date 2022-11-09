Club’s 75th birthday celebrated

Dr Sue Thomas with club president Jon Fair. Photo: Jean Foster.

Having survived the trials of lockdown and Covid restrictions, they has now started its new season with a programme of fortnightly meetings - a mixture of talks, members’ presentations and competitions.

The Selkirk club also organises an annual exhibition and competition, which is open to all Borders photographers.

The club’s first competition, entitled ‘Abstract’, was judged by Dr Sue Thomas FRSA, author and formerly assistant professor of fashion at Heriot-Watt University.