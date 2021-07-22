Club marks 225th anniversary of Rabbie Burns' death
Wednesday, July 21 marked 225 years since Scottish Bard Rabbie Burns’ death.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:12 pm
So, members of the Galashiels Burns Club braved the heat to hold a small ceremony at the great man’s bust opposite the town's library.
Founded in 1908, the club hosts a Burns Supper every January, revelling in performances of the poet’s work and celebrating his life.
Club president Bruce Robertson laid a bouquet of flowers at 11am.
Pictured are, back row from left: David Sanderson (ex-president) and Dave Darling. Front row from left: ex-presidents Alastair Christie and Russell Robertson, president Bruce Robertson and ex-president Douglas Watt.