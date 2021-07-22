Club marks 225th anniversary of Rabbie Burns' death

Wednesday, July 21 marked 225 years since Scottish Bard Rabbie Burns’ death.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:12 pm
Back row l-r David Sanderson(ex President) and Dave Darling. Front row l-r Alastair Christie (ex Pres) Russell Robertson (ex Pres) Bruce Robertson (President) and Douglas Watt (ex Pres)
So, members of the Galashiels Burns Club braved the heat to hold a small ceremony at the great man’s bust opposite the town's library.

Founded in 1908, the club hosts a Burns Supper every January, revelling in performances of the poet’s work and celebrating his life.

Club president Bruce Robertson laid a bouquet of flowers at 11am.

