Clark's Jag is star of the show in Duns

On hand to welcome the arrival of the Jaguar D-Type to the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum was from left: Jim Blackie, Steven Reed, Alastair Skinner, Andrew Tulloch, Simon Harper, David Phillip, Graham Fairley, Lawrence Johnston, Ian Deans, Kenneth McLean and Doreen Deans.

The iconic sports car will be on display in the Duns-based Museum for the 2023 season.

The Jaguar D-Type, with its distinctive shape, was also the car that launched Jim Clark from amateur racer and into the mainstream of motorsport.

Jim demonstrated his talent by winning the BDMC Trophy in 1957, convincing Jock McBain, the local garage owner that he should reform the Border Reivers Racing Team with Jim Clark as his main driver. The Jaguar D-Type TKF9 now on show, was purchased for the team and the 1958 racing season.

Ian Deans looks at the new car on display at the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum. As an 18 year-old, Ian worked on the car as a mechanic.

Clark raced 20 times in the Jaguar winning 12 races. In the car, Clark became the first British racing driver to average over 100mph in a British sports car race at Full Sutton, Yorkshire in April 1958. A month later in May, he competed internationally for the first time at the Spa Grand Prix (for sports cars over 1500cc).

The arrival of the car on Wednesday was greeted by a number of Jim Clark Motorsport Museum staff, volunteers and members of the Jim Clark Trust.

Among the locals to greet the D-Type was local resident Ian Deans, who was a teenager when he worked on the car as a mechanic in the Jim Clark era.

Learning and Engagement Officer at the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, Kenneth McLean, is confident the new car will bring renewed interest.

Simon Harper drives the latest attraction off the road and into the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum.

“This is the first car that we have had on display that is not a Lotus, so it’s great to remind people of the Jim Clark’s story prior to Formula One,” he said.

“This is an iconic racing car which will attract motorsport enthusiasts from around the world and is a huge draw back for people who have already visited the Museum.”

The car is owned by a partnership, Fica Frio Ltd. Simon Harper, a Fica Firo partner said:

“We are really pleased to lend the D-Type to the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum. We had the car up here in 2019 and we saw how much people in Duns loved it, so feels appropriate to display it in the Museum.”