Citizen scientist John is River Champion

John Clayton, left, receives the 2022 Tweed Forum River Champion Award from Tweed Forum director, Luke Comins. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

The River Champion accolade is now in its seventh year and recognises an individual from the Scottish Borders or North Northumberland who has an outstanding commitment to the protection and enhancement of the natural, built and cultural heritage of the River Tweed catchment.

John has been awarded the 2022 Tweed Forum River Champion title for his important work conserving a fundamental element of the river’s freshwater ecosystem.

Aquatic insects, or invertebrates as they are generally known, are vital, providing food for young salmon, trout and other fish species and helping to sort sediment on the river bed and break down waste products like old leaves and twigs. They’re also an important indicator of the overall health of the river.

John worked as a river ecologist for many years, but following his retirement, he has continued to look after this important part of the aquatic environment in his own time.

He monitors six sites along the Tweed on a monthly basis, collecting invertebrate population data and feeding this into a central Riverfly Partnership database so that the overall health of the UK’s rivers can be understood, water quality protected and habitats conserved.

John said: “I’m really delighted to receive this award, not just for myself, but also because I hope it will promote the importance of the Riverfly project and of the monitoring schemes I participate in. The River Tweed is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and SAC (Special Area of Conservation) and invertebrates are an intrinsic element of the whole ecosystem. They’re known as the canary of the river and are a sensitive indicator of water quality. I’d encourage anyone who loves the river to get involved in helping to monitor these important species.”

Tweed Forum director, Luke Comins, said: “Aquatic insects really are crucial to the overall health of the river network so John’s work, and that of other citizen scientists who help to monitor invertebrate populations, is vital. As well as showing where habitat may need to be enhanced and water quality examined, his work is also fostering an interest in science and sustainability in the local community. He is passionate about the river and we believe he is a very worthy winner of this year’s Tweed Forum River Champion Award.”

The Tweed Forum River Champion is chosen from nominations received from the public and from groups and organisations involved in the management of the river on both sides of the Border.

Their championing of the River Tweed can feature anything from wildlife preservation initiatives and flood prevention to woodland, wetland and moorland management, listed building preservation or other relevant work. Work can be carried out through their employment, through volunteering or other personal commitment.

The eventual winner of the Tweed Forum River Champion Award is decided by a judging panel.