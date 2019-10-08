Cinema returning to Kelso for a third season of movie magic

The magic of the silver screen returns to Kelso next weekend for a third season.

Kelso Community Cinema will come to the Tait Hall on Friday, October 18, after a summer break from its monthly screenings.

The initiative, started as a pilot project in June 2017, has gone from strength to strength since it was set up by volunteers keen to save residents the 34-mile round trip to Galashiels to see the latest films on the big screen.

The curtain had come down on the screening six months earlier after Live Borders pulled out of a previous project. However, a group of townsfolk formerly involved got the film reel turning again and is delighted with the support it has since received

Volunteer Peter Cooper said: “When we started out we did not realise it would become so successful and a part of life in the town.

“We see a lot of return visitors each month and people enjoy seeing new films on their doorstep for no more than £6.”

The group must sell around 140 tickets each month to break even, but with the hall’s raised seats alone capable of holding 220, many films, including last year’s showing of Mama Mia Here We Go Again, have filled the hall to capacity.

Delivered each month in partnership with Indy Cinema Group, a mobile screening company bringing mainstream movies to rural communities, the Kelso Community Cinema volunteers rely on ticket sales and sponsorship to keep the programme returning each year.

Peter added: “The cinema will continue monthly screening of two newly released films through to May 2020.

“It is hoped that during the season there may be the opportunity for additional film nights with live screenings of performances from theatres and concert halls in other locations such as London.

“We must thank everyone for their continued support, and Hastings Legal for their contribution to marketing costs.”

The new season starts on Friday, October 18. The Lion King, rated PG, will be shown at the slightly earlier time of 5pm, and will be followed by Downton Abbey, also rated PG, at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £6 for adults, £5 for under 16’s and £20 for a family ticket, on the door. Anyone who can volunteers should email: petercooper44@btinternet.com