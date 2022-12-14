Christmas gift from Rotary
Charitable Souters have gone all out to make Christmas happen for families finding it difficult in the current economic climate.
President Grant Gill and Les Rutherford from Rotary Selkirk were delighted to present a cheque to Peter Birnie at Selkirk Foodbank.
The £1,400 was raised from the club's annual Advent Draw. Members would like to thank everyone for so generously supporting the club in this venture.
The foodbank has been in operation from the Baptist Church for 11 years, but the current food poverty situation has seen demand surge, and its new premises in Market Place is open 10am-noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.=