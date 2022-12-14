Christmas gift from Rotary

Grant Gill and Les Rutherford present the cheque to Peter Birnie (centre).

President Grant Gill and Les Rutherford from Rotary Selkirk were delighted to present a cheque to Peter Birnie at Selkirk Foodbank.

The £1,400 was raised from the club's annual Advent Draw. Members would like to thank everyone for so generously supporting the club in this venture.

