Christmas cheer from Aldi stores

Aldi in Galashiels.

Working with Neighbourly, the supermarket paired up its stores with local charity partners in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed early on 24th December, with stores repeating the initiative on 31st December.

To further support local communities this year, Aldi’s Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund saw the supermarket also commit to donating £250,000 to charitable organisations throughout the winter season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the festive food donations and fund are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

All of Aldi’s 980 UK stores donate surplus food to good causes, all year round, with over 27 million meals donated to good causes since its partnership with Neighbourly began back in 2019.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in The Scottish Borders this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad