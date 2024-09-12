Christian men take lead from women at conference in Kelso

Prof John Lennox speaking by video link at last year's conference.

Christian men are taking a lead from women in the Borders by organising their own conference later this month.

The second Borderlands Men’s Christian Conference will be held at the Cross Keys Hotel in Kelso on Saturday, September 28.

For many years Christian women have been gathering for their own conference at Paxton Hall in Berwickshire.

Now the men folk have their own gathering at which they can share their own beliefs and concerns.

Based on the theme ‘The Day Shift’, the Kelso event is organised by an inter-denominational group of Borderers “for men with an interest in following Jesus in everyday life, whether you go to church or not”.

At the inaugural event last year, almost 100 men from across the Borders and beyond considered the theme “Being light and salt in a changing world”.

Through a combination of presentations by guest speakers, panel discussions with Borderers from all walks of life, and small group discussions, participants explored the challenges associated with living out the Christian faith in today’s world.

Following a similar format, the focus this year will be on practical ways of bringing Christian faith to bear in every aspect of life, including in the workplace.

The guest speaker will be Professor Angus Jamieson, an offshore engineer with over 40 years’ experience in marine operations.

Angus is a teaching elder at the Culduthel Christian Centre in Inverness and has been widely used as a Bible teacher and preacher around the Highlands.

Feedback from participants last year, when the guest speakers were Rev Tommy MacNeil and Professor John Lennox, demonstrated a much- appreciated wave of optimism in an era where so many news reports about church in Scotland talk about decline and closures.

One of the organisers of the conference, John Landon, a retired lecturer at Edinburgh University living in Duns, said: “The local women in the Borders have their own conference and so we didn’t want to be left out.

“A group of Christian men locally had the idea for the conference, mainly because their wives were involved in the women’s conference.

“They had recognised that often men were feeling isolated in their churches, perhaps a bit discouraged, and they wanted to have an opportunity for men to meet men from other churches and to be encouraged and built up.

“One of our concerns is that that perhaps men sometimes don’t apply their Christian faith to their work-life or engage with their families, engage with their communities and we just wanted to show that being a Christian is not just for Sunday, it’s something that impacts the whole of your life.”

To book a place at the conference and for further information go https://borderlandsmcc.co.uk