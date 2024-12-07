Choir to perform Christmas concerts

Gala Water Singers and Rod Ward rehearsing.

A special Christmas this year for the Gala Water Singers as local composer Mr Rod Ward joins them in celebrating ‘Love Actually’, a collection of original songs at Christmas time.

The choir, based at Stow in the Scottish Borders, are delighted to work with Rod on his new choral compositions. Rod is a resident of Selkirk and has been teaching pupils pianoforte and composition for many years.

This year’s Christmas Concert aptly named ‘Love Actually’ features five original works by Rod including ‘Young Lochinvar,’ a choral piece for mixed voices using the words of the well-loved poem by Sir Walter Scott.

This will be the first public performance of this piece.

Rod said: “I wanted to write something for the Gala Water Singers, to give something back to them. They are a great group of local singers. I have worked with their Musical Director, Mrs Julia Campbell for several years and accompanied them for several concerts. Young Lochinvar is a great poem, one of my favourites and to be able to hear it sung by a mixed voice choir will be thrilling.”

The concerts, that will include a mix of old and new Christmas music, will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 3pm in Selkirk Parish Church and Sunday, December 8 at 4pm in Stow Parish Church. Tickets available on the door.