Choir heads to the Borders to thank NHS

The Treorchy Male Voice Choir is heading to the Borders next month.

The man behind the booking, Galashiels man Bill Turner, says he wanted to thank the local NHS after suffering three heart attacks over the last few years.

He told

Having had several health issues over the last few years and what with the Covid Pandemic, I amongst many others will be forever grateful for the fantastic work that the NHS have put in, not only during the Pandemic, but on a day to day basis. We as a nation are so lucky to have such a wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff to take care of our needs.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have been so fortunate to once more book the world famous Treorchy Male Voice Choir to come to the Borders to perform three concerts, firstly at Innerleithen on Friday 5th August, Galashiels on Saturday 6th August, and at Hawick on Sunday 7th August.

This venture all started as what hopefully would be a thank you for the work the NHS have provided over the last few years, and with a bit of luck and support from our local communities, profits generated from the concerts at Hawick, Galashiels and Innerleithen will be shared with the Margaret Kerr Unit at BGH, and to also to provide support for local charities including Olivers Trust in Hawick and The Rowan Boland Memorial Trust at Galashiels.

This Choir who have performed sell out concerts all over the world and have performed with other world class performers and celebrities, have agreed to come to the Borders to help in our efforts to say thank you to the NHS, and to also support such well deserving charities.

The Choir will be staying at the Heriot Watt Student Accommodation in Galashiels, as that is the only place that can accommodate the 75 plus members of the Choir.

This venture would not have happened without the help of Gala Rugby Club.

Their support has been absolutely fantastic

I have spoken with larger venues in Edinburgh, i.e Playhouse, Kings Theatre, Festival Theatre, but with it being the Edinburgh Festival during August, everywhere is booked solid. However all of these venues said that they would welcome this Choir with open arms any time other than August as a sell out performance would be guaranteed. Ticket prices at Edinburgh venues would be around £35.00 upwards.

Costs per tickets for these Border events are £20-£25. Great value for what will be an unforgettable performance.

PLEASE CHECK THE TREORCHY CHOIR WEBSITE JUST TO SEE WHERE THEY HAVE PERFORMED, AS WELL AS WHO THEY HAVE PERFORMED WITH.

As with all such events, there are costs which have to be met at our end. As things stand the costs for accommodation, transport, and food etc for the Choir of over 75 is in the region of £17,000.

I am sure that our local communities will support these very worthwhile charity fundraising concerts, as the profits generated will give much needed support to the NHS as well as these local charities.

Tickets for Hawick can be purchased at Dorwards in the High Street, and at ILF Imaging, Howgate.

Tickets for Galashiels can be purchased at The Trophy Guy, Market Street, and at Fountain News.

Tickets for Innerleithen can be purchased at Caldwell's Ice Cream shops in Innerleithen and Peebles.

Tickets for all concerts can be purchased online at the Charity Account number 00601911, sort code 83-20-19.

Just advise what concert you want to go to and give your surname and post code as a reference. Tickets can be collected at the venue on arrival.

If anyone would like to make a donation, this would be very much appreciated. (Donations to Account No 00601911, sort code 83-20-19, add a reference "Treorchy Choir Charity Events)

I can be contacted at anytime on my mobile 07766 378879.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I have been going to Treorchy since 1972 for the Wales v Scotland internationals. Over my many visits to Treorchy I have made lots of good friends in Treorchy, and have been lucky to hear the Choir perform many times at rugby functions as well as singing the national anthem at first of all Cardiff Arms Park, and now at the Millenium Stadium.

On my visit to Treorchy in 2012 I asked some of my Choir friends if they would consider coming to Scotland to help raise funds for The Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, a charity based in Galashiels, which helps to assist promising young athletes in the Borders region. The Choir immediately agreed to come to Scotland in 2013 and the resulting fundraising trip was a real success.

This time having had three heart attacks since 2019, and thanks to the marvelous help from NHS staff I am still here to tell the tale. I have family who have benefited from the skills of NHS staff, plus many friends who also have needed assistance from the NHS. I am sure that all of us have stories to tell that will praise the work of our fantastic doctors, nurses and support staff.

Once more the Choir have answered my call and are coming North once more to help raise funds as a small thank you and an appreciation for what the NHS have done not only through the Pandemic, but on a day to day basis.

Profits from the three concerts will be shared with The Margaret Kerr Unit at BGH, as well as local charities such as Olivers Trust in Hawick and The Rowan Boland Memorial Trust in Galashiels.

However there are many overheads to be paid to get the Choir here. Accommodation, travel and food plus advertising is in the region of £17,000. I pray that we get a good turn out from the Borders Community to allow us to donate to these deserving charities much needed funds.

Without the help of Natalie and Sean Wright of Olivers Trust, and Dave, Ellaine and Kristen Boland at Galashiels, these events would not be happening.

Ian Landles also deserves a thank you from me for his help and advice. An absolute gentleman.