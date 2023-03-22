Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is Truly Scrumptious

The cast ... and Chitty ... say their farewells. All photos: George Batey.

​Expect to be wowed … the magic of theatre means there are a few surprises in store, but the car isn’t the star … it’s the fabulous cast.

Keith Kilgore and Claire Taylor are both pitch perfect as the adventurous inventor Caractacus Potts and the beautiful Truly Scrumptious. And for that famous song, the Potts children add fitting harmony to the delectable duo. Jeremy (played on consecutive nights by Joseph Taylor and Munro Currie) and Jemima (Alice Taylor and Minnie Cooper) are brought to life by the youngsters to such a high standard that the future of this fun-loving troupe seems bright indeed.

And on the other end of the scale, Dougal Affleck’s grandpa is reminiscent of Sean Connery as Indiana Jones’ dad, and is quite brilliant in the ditty “POSH”.

Toot Sweet! The Potts family try to sell Caractacus' latest invention.

But every tale needs a baddie, and this one’s a duo. Baron Bomburst, portrayed with absolute delight by Taylor Williams, is a ridiculous childlike buffoon who happens to rule Vulgaria, alongside his beau the Baroness, played with the most wonderful batty energy by Wendiejo Bennett.

The pair team up for the worth-waiting for performance of “You’re My Leetle Choochie Face” … worth the ticket in itself.

They have in their armoury one of the most reviled characters in movie history, the awful Childcatcher (Harry Robertson), whose sudden appearance may give you a wee fright!

Supporting characters including Jamie Wilson’s Toymaker and Sadie Johnstone and Jennifer Redpath as the comic relief pair Boris and Goran, along with a strong supporting cast and chorus, are all brought together by the directorial talents of Euan McIver and Mike Hardy, with some excellent choreography by Janice Bruce.

Dougal Affleck's Grandpa belts out Port Out Starboard Home.

One warning, however, you’ll be singing the songs for a week. Tickets (£18, £15 conc, £55 family) are available from Hector Innes’s shop.

Spies are us: Sadie Johnstone and Jennifer Redpath as Boris and Goran.

Caught in a trap: Joseph and Alice Taylor as Jeremy and Jemima, with Childcatcher Harry Robertson.

Like clockwork: Truly (Claire Taylor) and Caractacus (Keith Kilgore) kid on they're toys.

My leetle choochie-face: Taylor Graeme Williams and Wendiejo Bennett as Baron and Baroness Bomburst.

Potts together: Munro Currie (Jeremy), Minnie Cooper (Jemima) and Keith Kilgore (Caractacus).