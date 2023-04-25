Children's author returns to old school for book launch

Children's book author Alan Windram.

Alan will be visiting the Burgh Primary school in Galashiels on May 4 to take part in a special event for the whole school with his new picture book, One Button Benny and the Dinosaur Dilemma. The one Button Benny Books are illustrated by Chloe Holwill-Hunter, from Lauder.

Benny and his robot friends are back with a fantastic new adventure and this time there is a very unhappy dinosaur to contend with.

It’s Friday and that means it’s party time in robot town. Benny and his friends decide they need to practice their ‘robot dancing’ before their big event. They bounce and boogie, jump and twirl then disaster strikes when suddenly a huge sinkhole opens up and they fall down it, coming face to face with a large angry dinosaur, who is not happy about being woken up.

The new book, One Button Benny and the Dinosaur Dilemma.

Will Benny have to press his ‘Emergency Button’? Can they escape being crushed and eaten by the dinosaur? Will they make it home in time for the party?

Alan said: “ It is an absolute joy for me to return to the Burgh school and launch this new Benny book. I have such fond memories of the school, and one of the teachers at the time, Mrs Gray, was extremely influential in encouraging my creativity.

“I often got easily distracted in the classroom and my grades were not fantastic, but I had a vivid imagination, which she encouraged me to channel into art and story writing. It's down to her and so many other fantastic teachers and my parents that I am back here today sharing Benny's fantastic new adventure with the whole school."

One Button Benny and the Dinosaur Dilemma is published on May 4 by Little Door Books and is available at local and national bookshops and to order online.