Charity walkers celebrate 30th event

The walkers meet up ahead of the charity challenge.

The event, first held in 1989, is in memory of the late George Ballantyne of Selkirk, and is organised each year by members of his family, with all funds raised going to Cancer Research UK.

The 20-mile route takes in Traquair, the Minch Moor, along the Southern Upland Way to the Three Brethren, before dropping down to the finish line in Selkirk.

“It was a great day for walking,” said Joyce Wright, who as well as organising this year’s event also took part in the walk. “Everything went according to plan and everybody seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Registration duties were in the hands of Joyce’s sister Helen, while her other sisters, Anne and Moira, were in charge of refreshments.

“We’re very lucky to have had such great support over the years,” added Joyce. “A huge thank you goes to Border Buses for transporting the walkers to Dryhope, while Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue always provide safety cover and Selkirk Rotary help with marshalling.

“Many other individuals and organisations help out in a variety of ways, including my husband Kenny, and the walkers themselves always turn out in large numbers, raising an incredible amount of money for Cancer Research UK.”

The walk has only had to be cancelled on three occasions – once because of foot & mouth and twice because of Covid – so Sunday was the 30th time it has taken place.