Charity ride in memory of Ross
Following the success of the last Royal Burgh Ex-Standard Bearers Charity Ride in 2019, which raised more than £4,000 for Tiny Changes, the charity founded in memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman and proud Souter, Scott Hutchison, the group is all set to do it all again.
This year’s charity ride will take place on Sunday, September 18 and will be raising money for the ICU Unit at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose, in memory of Ex-Standard Bearer Ross Thomson, who died in November.
Organiser Scott Tomlinson said: “The ride will start from Station Road, Selkirk, at 11am, heading over the hills at Philiphaugh, where on a good day the views are spectacular. There’s a stop at Ashiestiel for an hour, before heading down the side of the Tweed to the A7 and back to Selkirk via Lindean for 3pm, a distance of around 15 miles.
“If you would like to take part in the charity ride, please pick up an application and sponsorship form from 48 High Street Selkirk or register through [email protected]
“There is a minimum sponsorship of £25, as previous years, with a very good prize for the largest sponsorship raised.”
Most Popular
Anyone wanting a digital file of the application form to print themselves should email Scott on the address above. Any rider under the age of 16 must have their application form signed by an appropriate adult.
This will not be a ride for novices, and there should be no leading reins.
There will be a riders' social after the event in the town’s Conservative Club, with live music from Millie Coltherd.