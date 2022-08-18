Charity ride in memory of Ross

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charity Ride in 2019 raised £4,000 for the Tiny Changes charity. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

This year’s charity ride will take place on Sunday, September 18 and will be raising money for the ICU Unit at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose, in memory of Ex-Standard Bearer Ross Thomson, who died in November.

Organiser Scott Tomlinson said: “The ride will start from Station Road, Selkirk, at 11am, heading over the hills at Philiphaugh, where on a good day the views are spectacular. There’s a stop at Ashiestiel for an hour, before heading down the side of the Tweed to the A7 and back to Selkirk via Lindean for 3pm, a distance of around 15 miles.

“If you would like to take part in the charity ride, please pick up an application and sponsorship form from 48 High Street Selkirk or register through [email protected]

“There is a minimum sponsorship of £25, as previous years, with a very good prize for the largest sponsorship raised.”

Anyone wanting a digital file of the application form to print themselves should email Scott on the address above. Any rider under the age of 16 must have their application form signed by an appropriate adult.

This will not be a ride for novices, and there should be no leading reins.