Charity gives girl with a life-limiting condition her first holiday in Berwickshire

​Laila enjoys her first holiday thanks to the charity.

A three-year-girl suffering from a life-limiting illness felt the sand between her toes for the very first time thanks to a charity providing a holiday for her family in Berwickshire,

​It is harder than ever for families to finance a holiday but for families caring for a child with a terminal illness, this is often an impossible expense.

When a child is diagnosed with terminal illness, families are faced with an abundance of additional costs. Parents who were previously employed may need to become full-time carers for their child, removing this once steady income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could be argued that these families deserve a holiday more than most but, many cannot afford to prioritise a holiday when contending with such financial difficulty.

This is where React steps in – React is a children’s charity providing practical assistance to financially disadvantaged families caring for a child with a life shortening illness. React has operated their own mobile homes for many years, providing an opportunity for families in need to experience a break away at no cost to themselves.

This year, the charity has purchased a new mobile home, based in Eyemouth Holiday Park.

The new home is equipped with three bedrooms, sleeping up to six people, and complete the home-from- home feel with a fully working kitchen, living area and entertainment passes for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a recent stay in React’s new home in Eyemouth, Liga, the mum of a 3 -year-old-girl called Laila, suffering from Microcephaly, Cerebral Atrophy, Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy was quick to send some wonderful photos and share her thoughts on the new home.

She said: “Our family wants to say thank you for such an amazing holiday.

“The holiday home was lovely, and since our miracle baby arrived, this was the first time we were able to get out on holiday.

“The home has beautiful views and so much to do – in our seven day visit, we managed to visit the local castles, Union Bridge, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and made the most of everything Eyemouth has to offer. It was Laila’s first time enjoying the beach, sand and water and her smile was incredible.”