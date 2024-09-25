Charity gives girl with a life-limiting condition her first holiday in Berwickshire
It is harder than ever for families to finance a holiday but for families caring for a child with a terminal illness, this is often an impossible expense.
When a child is diagnosed with terminal illness, families are faced with an abundance of additional costs. Parents who were previously employed may need to become full-time carers for their child, removing this once steady income.
It could be argued that these families deserve a holiday more than most but, many cannot afford to prioritise a holiday when contending with such financial difficulty.
This is where React steps in – React is a children’s charity providing practical assistance to financially disadvantaged families caring for a child with a life shortening illness. React has operated their own mobile homes for many years, providing an opportunity for families in need to experience a break away at no cost to themselves.
This year, the charity has purchased a new mobile home, based in Eyemouth Holiday Park.
The new home is equipped with three bedrooms, sleeping up to six people, and complete the home-from- home feel with a fully working kitchen, living area and entertainment passes for the whole family.
After a recent stay in React’s new home in Eyemouth, Liga, the mum of a 3 -year-old-girl called Laila, suffering from Microcephaly, Cerebral Atrophy, Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy was quick to send some wonderful photos and share her thoughts on the new home.
She said: “Our family wants to say thank you for such an amazing holiday.
“The holiday home was lovely, and since our miracle baby arrived, this was the first time we were able to get out on holiday.