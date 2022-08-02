Charity concert raises £1,300

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Funds are being split between two causes: UK-Med’s Ulkraine Appeal, which provides much needed medical personal and materials to war torn regions in Ukraine and the refugee camps in surrounding countries; and Tweeddale Youth Action, which runs youth clubs in Peebles and Innerleithen.

Andrew Muir, who helped organise the event, said: “The attendance at the event was a little down on the ticket sales, but 150 plus turned up it was a great and fun night. All four ba nds went down well with the audience, culminating with an energetic hour-long set by Geckohead.”