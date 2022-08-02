Charity concert raises £1,300

A charity concert by local bands has raised £1,300 for charities.

By Hilary Scott
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:05 pm
Geckohead performed at the concert.
Over 150 people attended the Phoenix Rock fundraiser in Peebles, which saw local bands Geckohead, Butter, Zenith and Thursday Underground, showcase their talent.

Funds are being split between two causes: UK-Med’s Ulkraine Appeal, which provides much needed medical personal and materials to war torn regions in Ukraine and the refugee camps in surrounding countries; and Tweeddale Youth Action, which runs youth clubs in Peebles and Innerleithen.

Andrew Muir, who helped organise the event, said: “The attendance at the event was a little down on the ticket sales, but 150 plus turned up it was a great and fun night. All four ba nds went down well with the audience, culminating with an energetic hour-long set by Geckohead.”

