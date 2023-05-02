News you can trust since 1855
Charity Champion Elaine’s day at No10

Local Charity Champion Elaine Monro was chosen by local MP John Lamont to attend a reception in No10 Downing Street celebrating the work of charity volunteers from all over the country.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:13 BST
John Lamont MP with Elaine Monro at No10 Downing Street.John Lamont MP with Elaine Monro at No10 Downing Street.
John Lamont MP with Elaine Monro at No10 Downing Street.

Elaine said: “It’s an honour to represent Cancer Research UK’s Selkirk Committee and the Scottish Borders and have the beautiful pink tartan created by Lochcarron of Scotland admired by so many people.

"It was heartwarming to see so many people who support so many diverse charities from their local areas and to meet them in such a setting as No10 was something l never imagined l would ever do.

"Thanks to John Lamont, who has been a great support of the tartan from day one, l had this unforgettable day. Cancer Research UK, funded by the generosity of many people, are making progress in the prevention, treatment and cures for many cancers.”

