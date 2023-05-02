Charity Champion Elaine’s day at No10

John Lamont MP with Elaine Monro at No10 Downing Street.

Elaine said: “It’s an honour to represent Cancer Research UK’s Selkirk Committee and the Scottish Borders and have the beautiful pink tartan created by Lochcarron of Scotland admired by so many people.

"It was heartwarming to see so many people who support so many diverse charities from their local areas and to meet them in such a setting as No10 was something l never imagined l would ever do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad