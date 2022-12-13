Charity calls for Barkham victims to come forward

Gordon Barkham was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison at Glasgow High Court on Monday.

Following the sentencing on Monday, a national children’s charity praised the bravery of his victims in their bid to bring him to justice, and has urged any other person who may have been abused by the 78-year-old to come forward.

A spokesperson for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said: “Barkham is a serial child sex offender and it is testament to the courage of those who have bravely spoken out that he is now in prison.

“It’s crucial that all those who have been affected by Barkham’s actions get the help and support they need to move forward with their lives.

“It is never too late to speak out about child sexual abuse regardless of how long ago the abuse took place. Adults can get support about non-recent abuse or raise concerns about a child through the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via [email protected]”

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Armstrong told Barkham that a custodial sentence was the only appropriate punishment for his "disturbing and grave" crimes.

Barkham had already admitted directing sexual communications to a boy and repeatedly offering him money for sexual acts at a cricket club between February and May in 2014.

He had also pled guilty to indecently assaulting two other boys at cricket clubs, and one of them was also subjected to sexual abuse by him at a secondary school.

At the sentencing, Lord Armstrong told him: "The first of these charges concerns a grave breach of trust on your part.

"I have read victim impact statements from the other two victims which described the devastating effects your conduct has had and continues to have on their development, physical and emotional health and relationships.

"The lasting effects on them is incalculable."

The court heard that Barkham was previously jailed for two years for sexual offences against young male school pupils in 1980 and was released after serving a year of the sentence.

Jennifer Bain KC, defending, told the court Barkham accepted his behaviour was an "abuse of his authority".

She said: "He knows his behaviour was wrong and does not blame anyone else for his actions.

"Mr Barkham knows his behaviour caused harm and regrets the distress he has caused."

Barkham was put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period of time as well as the prison sentence.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, Thompsons solicitors, which represents one of the victims, launched a civil case against the local authority last month, seeking compensation for its failure to protect their client.

