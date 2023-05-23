Charity begins in Kelso for groups

Charity Begins at Home patron Margaret Riddell and trustee Colin Henderson.

Since its inception 23 years ago the shop, run by volunteers, has distributed over £850,000 to the local community.

The charity’s secretary to the trustees, Carolyn Gilchrist, said: “This year funding covered all ages from playgroups to pensioner groups, sports clubs and horticultural societies, music and theatrical groups, all seven schools in the Kelso catchment area, local village halls and events that run in Kelso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In these difficult economic times, many of the applications are to help sustain the numerous activities that are on offer in Kelso and, a special thank you must be given to volunteer workers who so willingly give up their time to run the shop in Bridge Street.”

Chairman of the trustees, Reverend Canon Bob King.

Patron Margaret Riddell presented the cheques at a short ceremony in the Cross Keys Hotel.

All organisations receiving funding were asked to say a few words about what the money would be spent on and to consider any networking opportunities that could be developed with others present at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reverend Canon Bob King, chair of the trustees, said: “We are delighted that again, this year, Charity Begins at Home could donate a substantial amount to our community.

"We would like to thank and congratulate everyone who gives so much of their time, effort and emotion to helping this good cause.

"It gives me great joy that the trustees can put the icing on the cake with this funding.”