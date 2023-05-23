Charity begins in Kelso for groups
Since its inception 23 years ago the shop, run by volunteers, has distributed over £850,000 to the local community.
The charity’s secretary to the trustees, Carolyn Gilchrist, said: “This year funding covered all ages from playgroups to pensioner groups, sports clubs and horticultural societies, music and theatrical groups, all seven schools in the Kelso catchment area, local village halls and events that run in Kelso.
“In these difficult economic times, many of the applications are to help sustain the numerous activities that are on offer in Kelso and, a special thank you must be given to volunteer workers who so willingly give up their time to run the shop in Bridge Street.”
Patron Margaret Riddell presented the cheques at a short ceremony in the Cross Keys Hotel.
All organisations receiving funding were asked to say a few words about what the money would be spent on and to consider any networking opportunities that could be developed with others present at the event.
The Reverend Canon Bob King, chair of the trustees, said: “We are delighted that again, this year, Charity Begins at Home could donate a substantial amount to our community.
"We would like to thank and congratulate everyone who gives so much of their time, effort and emotion to helping this good cause.
"It gives me great joy that the trustees can put the icing on the cake with this funding.”
The criteria for funding are that an organisation within the TD5 postcode can request an application form to apply for funds to support their activities. Businesses, individuals and salaries are not considered.