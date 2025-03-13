Charities benefit as Borders-based school of dance celebrates 40 years

Pupils past and present, parents, staff, friends and supporters at the Fiona Henderson School of Dance anniversary ball.

​Fiona Henderson School of Dance (FHSD) has celebrated its 40th anniversary by raising £1000 for two local charities.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dance school was founded in March 1985 with just five pupils. Now it has branches in Peebles, Hawick, Moffat and Romanno Bridge and over 500 pupils.

Peebles Hydro was the venue its 40th Anniversary Ball, where pupils past and present were joined by parents, staff, friends and supporters for the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as celebrating the anniversary of the dance school, the event was also an opportunity to raise money for two local charities which it has long supported:

Some of the school of dance pupils at the anniversary celebrations.

• Borders Children’s Charity – It has been helping children in the Scottish Borders for over 50 years. Their work eases financial hardship, increases inclusion and improves resilience by enabling opportunities that focus on improving well-being and quality of life, building self-confidence and advancing education.

• Inspiring Life – It aims to raise awareness of mental health issues, offer information, and signpost to support available. It fundraises so it can donate money to mental health charities, support groups, activity groups and to individuals who work to improve mental health and wellbeing in our community. FHSD has a long-standing relationship with this charity which was started by Freda Douglas in memory of her daughter Evie, a former pupil and teacher at FHSD.

FHSD would like to thank all the local businesses and supporters who generously provided a wonderful array of raffle prizes for the event, helping to raise £1000 which will be split between the two charities: Brown Brothers, Speak Out Languages, Beauty By Shona, Karen Smith Nails, CA Designs, Caldwell's-Ice Cream, LaBelleAllure Skin and Beauty, The Sewing Table, Stobo Castle, Head to Toe, Kailzie Gardens Courtyard Café, Villeneuve Wines, The Gift Box, Wood Oven Wonders, Vanilla Moon Photography, Tiger Lily, Jim Jacks Fish and Chips, Kayak and Sup Hire Scottish Borders, Café Arriete, Mark Cameron Dance, International Dance Supplies.

​