Century of escape

And, as historian Daniel Gray opened the exhibition, he reminded people of its necessity in darker days.

He said: "When the cinema first opened it was dark times after the end of the First World War, and people would come into the light to forget about their problems and be taken to another place.

"The Pavilion is still doing that today. Escapism in front of the silver screen will never lose its appeal."

Here’s some images of the cinema through the years, courtesy of the Old Gala Club.

1. 100 years of the Pavilion The facade has changed its look over the years. Photo: Old Gala Club Photo Sales

2. 100 years of the Pavillion The 1970s brought a more modern style. Photo: Old Gala Club Photo Sales

3. 100 years of the Pavillion The building has hosted thousands of movies for more than a century. Photo: Old Gala Club Photo Sales

4. 100 years of the Pavillion "The Playhouse" Photo: Old Gala Club Photo Sales