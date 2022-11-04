News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The building was opened in 1920.

Century of escape

The cinema in Galashiels has been that special place where people can go to escape reality, launching themselves into whichever world the film being shown portrays.

By Kevin Janiak
5 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 12:42pm

And, as historian Daniel Gray opened the exhibition, he reminded people of its necessity in darker days.

He said: "When the cinema first opened it was dark times after the end of the First World War, and people would come into the light to forget about their problems and be taken to another place.

"The Pavilion is still doing that today. Escapism in front of the silver screen will never lose its appeal."

Here’s some images of the cinema through the years, courtesy of the Old Gala Club.

1. 100 years of the Pavilion

The facade has changed its look over the years.

Photo: Old Gala Club

Photo Sales

2. 100 years of the Pavillion

The 1970s brought a more modern style.

Photo: Old Gala Club

Photo Sales

3. 100 years of the Pavillion

The building has hosted thousands of movies for more than a century.

Photo: Old Gala Club

Photo Sales

4. 100 years of the Pavillion

"The Playhouse"

Photo: Old Gala Club

Photo Sales
Galashiels
Next Page
Page 1 of 3