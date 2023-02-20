Celebration of cycling

Participants in last year's Muck n' Mac Fest at Traquair.

The unique structure of the festival involves two days of gravel cycling and mountain biking, with rides starting from the festival village.

And when the bikes are packed away for the day, there’s plenty to do before hitting the tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Balfour, director of organisers Outsider Events, said: “Within the festival village we will have a range of activities from live music, DJ sets, film, yoga and other family-friendly activities.

"In partnership with Event Scotland, we have a number of free activities as part of the festival.

“And for the first time ever in the Borders, we are running an adaptive cycling category, which will be totally free for adaptive riders.