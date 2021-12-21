Cash for kids donation

From left: Louise McNeilage, SBHA; Robert Macdonald and Charlie Macdonald, Midburn Construction Ltd; Margaret Graham, SBTO; Jennifer Millar, East Scotland, Jewson Partnership; Alice Edwards, Cash for Kids; Kerry Wilkinson, Scott McDonald and Matt Rorison, SBHA.

The organisations, along with Jewson Partnership Solutions (East Scotland), Midburn Construction Ltd, Keith McLean Carpets, and Bruce Stevenson, donated a total of £1,350 to Cash for Kids this week.

Julia Mulloy, chief executive at SBHA, said: “Over the past few weeks our people have taken part in a number of Christmas activities to help spread a bit of joy, and we were keen to support a charity that helps local people.”