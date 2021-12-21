Cash for kids donation

Scottish Borders Housing Association and Scottish Borders Tenants Organisation, along with partners, are spreading a bit of cheer with a donation to the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Appeal.

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 3:14 pm
From left: Louise McNeilage, SBHA; Robert Macdonald and Charlie Macdonald, Midburn Construction Ltd; Margaret Graham, SBTO; Jennifer Millar, East Scotland, Jewson Partnership; Alice Edwards, Cash for Kids; Kerry Wilkinson, Scott McDonald and Matt Rorison, SBHA.

The organisations, along with Jewson Partnership Solutions (East Scotland), Midburn Construction Ltd, Keith McLean Carpets, and Bruce Stevenson, donated a total of £1,350 to Cash for Kids this week.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Julia Mulloy, chief executive at SBHA, said: “Over the past few weeks our people have taken part in a number of Christmas activities to help spread a bit of joy, and we were keen to support a charity that helps local people.”

Alice Edwards, charity manager at Radio Borders Cash for Kids, said: “This year again has been extremely difficult for so many families and, with over 1,948 applications from families for Christmas, this incredible donation will go a long way in helping us to ensure that no child wakes up on Christmas Day without a gift.”