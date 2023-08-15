Cash boost for swimming club

Martin Hunt, Trustee of the Hayward Sanderson Trust with swimmers. Back row, from left: Lucy D'Agrosa and Ava MacLeod. Middle row Russell Wilson, Corrie Little and Maizy Moody. Bottom row: Eoin Moody and Ruby McPhee.

Galashiels ASC provides swim coaching to children aged 8-18. The club caters for swimmers of all levels, from novices to elite-level athletes with national and international aspirations. The club is one of the largest in the local area, boasting around 70 members. It prides itself on offering a safe and inclusive space, regardless of ability level or background.

Fiona Little, club treasurer said: "We believe that encouraging children to be active is crucial for their overall development and well-being, and what better way to achieve this than with swimming?

"We aim to inspire and nurture the next generation of young swimmers through our coaching programmes. As one of the larger swimming clubs in the Scottish Borders, we have the potential to make a significant impact on the local community."

The trust is pleased to support the club in its endeavours. Martin Hunt, Trustee of HST, said: "The positive impact to the local community provided by Galashiels ASC reaches beyond swimming coaching.

"We recognise the hard work carried out by Galashiels ASC in helping local young people to build healthy habits and explore a new sport in a safe and enjoyable environment."

Galashiels ASC plans to use the grant to invest in much-needed equipment that will allow them to improve the coaching for all their swimmers, such as fins, paddles, resistance bands, parachutes, and new digital equipment.

Fiona Little explained: "Investing in underwater video equipment will allow us to improve our technical coaching.

"We hope it will help the swimmers feel excited about progress while allowing our coaches to talk them through how to improve dives and turns, using the videos as a teaching aid."