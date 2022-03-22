Cargo bikes all the rage
The eCargo bike demonstration day by Greener Melrose at Gibson Park on Saturday saw members of the public come to try out the eco-friendly transport.
One of them council convener David Parker, said: “I was delighted I was able to make it along on Saturday.
It was a great event, and the bikes look fantastic. Active trave l is encouraged by the council, which recognises the contribution it makes to better health and reducing carbon emissions.”
The climax of the day was a parade of a dozen of the bikes round Gibson Park, then around
the centre of Melrose, bringing traffic to standstill and bewildered looks from locals and
vistors alike. (Photo attached)
The Chair of Greener Melrose, Donald McPhillimy said, ‘The Demo Day was a big success
thanks to the hard work of the contributing organisations and the people who turned up.
We see these innovative machines as a small part of the solution to the transport of the
future. With oil prices shooting up, we need to find alternatives to private cars as the
answer to all our transport needs. If a local business would like to try out our eCargo bike,
they just need to contact us at [email protected] and we will arrange a free trial
and some basic training.’
According to the organisers, there are many reasons for using pedal power- health, well-
being, fun, low running costs, distinctive marketing, zero pollution and safe for other road
users. However, roads are not always safe for cyclists and new tracks, which are common
in many other countries, would be welcome.
Organisers of the eCargo Bike Demo Day were Greener Melrose, Cycling UK, Sustainable
Selkirk, Sustrans, Just Cycle and Raleigh. The group hopes to organise another similar
event during the summer.