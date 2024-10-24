Careers Fair inspires pupils to prepare for their future
This event, designed to inspire and guide the next generation of workers, was well-attended by both local and national businesses as well as further and higher education providers, including representatives from the third sector.
Pupils had the opportunity to connect with a diverse range of sectors, including construction, health, finance, creative industries, and engineering. This direct interaction allowed students to gain insight into the qualifications, skills, and qualities needed to succeed in these fields, helping them make more informed decisions about their future careers.
A Ryan Strachan, Recruitment Manager from Barrie Knitwear Ltd shared their reason for attending: “At Barrie Knitwear, we appreciate the work that DYW does in conjunction with all the Scottish Borders schools to provide Careers Fair events. One of our goals is to develop and encourage the next generation of talent, as a business we enjoy building links with schools, organisations, colleges and universities in order to offer exciting career paths for graduates at all levels. We are excited about the future and looking forward to engaging with aspiring individuals at these events which gives us a brilliant platform to do so.”
Pupils who attended the fair expressed enthusiasm about the experience.
One student commented: "Attending the careers fair was really eye-opening. I didn't realise there were so many different paths I could take after school. It helped me understand what qualifications and skills I need for jobs I'm interested in, and it was great to actually talk to people who work in those industries. It’s definitely given me more confidence about my options for the future."
The DYW Programme Manager, Kevin Greenfield, emphasised the importance of career fairs in bridging the gap between education and industry, stating: “Events like these are crucial in providing young people with the chance to connect with local employers and further education providers. It’s about more than just recruitment; it's about raising awareness and helping students see how their skills and passions can translate into real career opportunities. This kind of engagement is invaluable in building a more prepared and informed future workforce.”
The success of the Jedburgh event marks the beginning of an exciting series, with DYW Borders set to host eight more career fairs.
Peebles High School – Wednesday, November 8, 6pm - 8pm
Galashiels Academy – Thursday, November 7, 2pm - 8pm
Earlston High School – Thursday, November 14, 5.30pm – 7.30pm
Selkirk High School – Tuesday, January 28, 2pm – 6.30pm
Hawick High School – Thursday, February 6, 2pm – 6pm
Kelso High School – Thursday, February 27, 5pm – 7pm
Eyemouth High School – Thursday, March 6, 6pm – 8pm.