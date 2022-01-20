Cardrona Scouts form new Squirrel unit

The Cardrona Squirrels unleash their artistic skills.

The new Squirrels programme is the first new age range for 35 years.

On Monday, January 17, the Cardona Scout Group opened its doors at the Cardrona Village Hall to 11 new Squirrels – girls and boys aged four and five … the first in the Borders to be part of the exciting new programme.

During their first meeting they had fun playing together, listening to a story about a hike, making mini campfires and eating marshmallows.

The Squirrels, leaders and parents finished the evening with campfire song classic – Alice the Camel.

The Cardrona Scout Group has been running since 2006 when the Beaver Section opened. Since then, more than 200 young people from Cardrona and the surrounding areas have been able to participate in Scouting.

The introduction of Squirrels aims to support early years children after lockdown and help them learn skills for life. They will get to be active, explore nature and have fun learning with friends, earning badges like all other Scouts.

The emphasis for Squirrels will be on having outdoor adventures, making new friends and learning new things, recognised by a new set of badges.

Cheryl Turpie, Group Scout leader at Cardrona, said: “Many of this age group will have sadly spent a great deal of their young life in lockdown or under restrictions, so it is fantastic to be able to offer them the new Scouting programme in Cardrona.

“The leadership team are really excited to be able to start our Squirrel Drey. It’s going to be great fun to get our young people together, having fun, making new friends and working towards their badges and Chief Scout Acorn Award.”

New Squirrel parent Louise Sibley enthused: “My son (and his dad) really enjoyed Squirrels and he absolutely loves his campfire.”

Once invested into Scouts, the new Squirrels will wear red uniforms and have their own set of badges, including Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments.

To support the expanded programme, more grown-up helpers are being asked to step forward as part of its #GoodForYou campaign.

Andy Beaumont, district commissioner for the Borders Scout District, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to announce Squirrels. It’s an historic milestone for Scouts, and we’re helping young people gain skills for life where and when it matters most.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “We know from our pilot programme that 4-5-year-olds can really benefit from the activities that Squirrels offers. All of us at the Scouts believe that by offering opportunities at this early age, inspiring a sense of wonder, fun and curiosity, we can have a long-lasting, positive impact on young people’s lives.

"To make this work, we need more volunteers to join the team.”

The Cardrona Squirrels meet on Monday evenings during school term times from 5.30-6.15pm.