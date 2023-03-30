News you can trust since 1855
Candy the Community Champion thanked by Prime Minister

A Duns community stalwart says she was “honoured” to be invited to Downing Street to be personally thanked by the Prime Minister.

By Hilary Scott
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Candy Philip with John Lamont MP and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Sam Ross.
Candy Philip with John Lamont MP and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Sam Ross.
Candy Philip with John Lamont MP and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Sam Ross.

Candy Philip, the founder of Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous, was congratulated for her work by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a reception of Community Champions last week.

Taking place at Number 10 Downing Street, the reception celebrated local heroes from across the United Kingdom.

Ms Philip was nominated for the honour by Scottish Borders MP, John Lamont in recognition for all that she has done to transform her hometown of Duns.

The award-winning Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous project which sets up and maintains community planting schemes around Duns has lifted the feel of the town and brought locals of all ages together.

Most Popular

Candy Philip said: “I am over the moon to have been nominated as a Community Champion.I feel very honoured to have received an invite to Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister. On behalf of all the Duns Blooming Marvellous volunteers, I am delighted to be recognised as a Community Champion.”

John Lamont, said: “It was an honour to invite Candy to Downing Street to receive the personal thanks and recognition of the Prime Minister for her work with the Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous project. Candy’s enthusiasm and hard work has really lifted the feel of the town and brought local people together."

Mr Lamont expressed his gratitude to all volunteers for their contribution to the Duns community.​

