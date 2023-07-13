Camera bid to calm A708 speed

Temporary speed cameras are being set up on the A708 from Saturday.

The deployment, run in conjunction with Safety Cameras Scotland’s “limit your speed, not your future” campaign, will be in place until August 12.

East Safety Camera Unit manager Michael Grant said: “It is hoped that the campaign will remind riders that they are amongst the most vulnerable on our roads, therefore it is vital that they comply with speed limits.

"Short-term deployments allow us to respond to this kind of emerging issue for a period of one month and should act as a reminder to all motorists to know your limits and stay within them.”

Inspector Ross Drummond, of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing department, added: “I’m aware that many motorcyclists will be looking forward to exploring Scotland during the summer months and the A708 at St Mary’s Loch is part of a particularly popular route.

"With most motorcycle collisions caused by a loss of control, due to excessive speed or sudden braking, we encourage motorcyclists to ride at a safe speed within the limit so they are able to react to the road conditions.

" I would also encourage motorcyclists to ensure they wear appropriate protective clothing no matter how long their journey.

