Callum's a good laddie

Kelsae Laddie Callum Davidson is lifted aloft by Sean Hook and Mark Henderson into the reception at the Tait Hall. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

That’s the dearest wish for the 2022 Kelso Laddie, Callum Davidson, whose two-year wait for his appointment ended on Friday evening.

Callum, 25, runs the surface mount line at Icom Scottech in the town, and expressed his delight at his appointment.

He told the crowd: “As long as I can remember Civic Week has been something I’ve always looked forward to every year.

Melissa Paxton and Eden Hewitt from Edenside Primary School with Scarlett Forsyth and Skylar Nicolson from Broomlands Primary School begin their duties as Lady Bussers with the new Kelso Laddie for 2022, Callum Davidson. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

" It’s a time where the town pulls together and as we have not been able to have a proper one for a couple of years I have no doubt this year’s going to be one of the biggest and best.

"But for these events to go-ahead it wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the committee and helpers who always work hard to ensure its success.”

Callum, who lives in the town with his parents, told The Southern: “It really does mean everything.

"It was honestly an honour to even be in the mix for selection, but to actually be Kelso Laddie is fantastic.

"It was a really good turnout at the appointment night, and it will be really good for the town to come together for the Civic Week after the past two years.”

Colin Henderson was the MC on the night, a job he’s done for the past 35 years.

He told us: “Callum is the first of his family to be a Kelso Laddie so it’s great to add another name to the Civic Week family.

“He’s a popular choice and he’s well known to Kelso folk, having been captain of the cricket team last year.

"He has also done a great job in keeping this a secret for two whole years.

"This year also sees some new names in the Civic Week committee, with Ian Crawford taking over the chairmanship and Gavin Horsburgh taking over as Honorary Provost.”