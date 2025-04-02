Calling all young people to bloom in media

Leo, Thomas and Emma preparing to interview big names at Borders Book Festival.

​​Young people aged 16 to 25 from across the Scottish Borders are invited to apply for Bloom Media 2025, a youth media training project praised by BBC journalists Clive Myrie and Stephen Jardine.

Bloom offers hands-on experience in digital content creation, expert mentoring and the chance to be part of one of Scotland’s leading book festivals.

Borders Book Festival Director Paula Ogilvie said: “Following the success of our 2024 pilot, we are excited that Bloom Media is returning to the festival this summer. There are a limited number of places available, and I would encourage anyone interested to apply now as the deadline is fast approaching.”

Throughout the project, participants will gain experience in storytelling, filming, interviewing and social media content creation. They’ll be supported by industry professionals who understand the needs of young people exploring media as a career path.

Some of the 2024 Bloom team will also be returning as peer mentors, offering guidance and encouragement drawn from their own experience. The programme includes two in-person workshops in Galashiels and one online session during May. They are designed to build confidence, spark creativity and equip young people with the skills they’ll need for the festival, which takes place in Melrose from June 12 – 15.

Last year’s project featured festival masterclasses with BBC journalists Sally Magnusson, James Naughtie and Stephen Jardine. Similar opportunities are planned for this year, with the added chance to meet and interview a wide range of influential festival guests and authors.

Clive Myrie, BBC journalist and broadcaster, spent time with the 2024 participants. He said: “Bloom Media offers young people a direct step onto the ladder in one of the most competitive industries there is. It’s absolutely brilliant, a no-brainer.”

Fellow journalist Stephen Jardine, who delivered a masterclass, added: “I wish something like Bloom Media existed when I started out. Programmes like this are invaluable.”

Youth media specialist and Bloom Media Project Manager Lisa Cowan said: “We offer young people the chance to explore content creation on their own terms, within a supportive and fun environment. Many who took part last year found the experience genuinely life changing.”

The Trainee Content Creator roles are open to young people aged 16 to 25 who live, work or study in the Scottish Borders and are interested in the media or wider creative industry. No previous experience is needed – just enthusiasm and a willingness to have a go. Additional support is available for those who may need extra help to participate.

The project also offers a paid freelance position for a Production Assistant aged under 30 to support the media team during the Borders Book Festival. This opportunity is aimed at a young person with a connection to the Scottish Borders who is at a more advanced stage in developing their career. The role involves supporting the filmmaking process, including operating cameras, sound and editing. It offers a skilled individual the chance to gain professional credit and valuable evidence of experience for their CV.

Past participant, Emma said: “Bloom helped me pursue a media-focused career in the Borders thanks to the experience I gained. As a result, I started a Modern Apprenticeship in Digital Marketing. The project gave me the confidence to apply, and I learnt skills that I use every day for work and college.”

Lewis added: “Bloom really helped me be a more confident person. After I left school, I just kind of became this very quiet and awkward person, and while I wanted to go into the media field, I was never willing to go for it. That is, until I discovered this project.”

Ben said: “Bloom Media helped me to go into nerve-wracking and difficult situations with a lot more belief that what I’m producing is something to be proud of.”

Participants also spoke of the close friendships, the supportive team atmosphere and the boost to their mental wellbeing. Many who had been out of education or work reported a renewed sense of motivation and confidence. Others credited the experience with helping them take next steps in employment, education or creative projects.

How to apply: Visit the Borders Book Festival website for full details and guidance on how to apply.

Trainee Content Creators: applications must be received by Sunday, April 27.

Production Assistant: applications must be received by Sunday, May 6.

Website: https://bordersbookfestival.org/bloom-media/