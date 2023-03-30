Call for SBC divestment

Protestors outside Scottish Borders Council headquarters last Friday.

In particular, Scottish Borders Council pensions were in the firing line, with demonstrations outside the council headquarters in Newtown, in Market Square Galashiels (assisted by the Coulter’s Candy man and friends) and in Melrose Square.

Protestor Francine Hardwick said: “We are calling on the council to divest from fossil fuels that are driving the climate and energy crises and leading the world into a climate apocalypse.

“Millions of pounds of SBC pensions are still being invested in coal, oil and gas and associated industries.

"Other more sustainable alternatives that yield a good return are available.

"So, in a declared climate emergency can there be any excuse for continuing to support the industries that are causing the crisis?”

An open letter on behalf of future generations, to all SBC councillors, calling for total divestment from fossil fuels, was handed over to a member of staff at HQ in Newtown.

Francine added: “Protests also included tug o’ war between greedy oil and gas executives gleefully destroying the planet and causing all kinds of crises, and mother nature struggling to avert climate catastrophe, restore destroyed ecosystems, protect endangered species and keep the planet habitable and flourishing.

“Of course, the climate crisis is a reality, not a theatrical tableau.

"The final outcome of the dirty vs clean energy struggle depends on effective leadership from those in authority as well as the efforts each of us is prepared to make to live more sustainably.

“There's not much time left to do what needs to be done.”

An analysis carried out by Platform in 2020 showed Scottish Borders Council was the second lowest investor in fossil fuels in the country, at £18million. Orkney was lowest at £9.3million. The highest was Glasgow City Council’s Strathclyde Pension Fund, at £508million.