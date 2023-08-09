News you can trust since 1855
Call for hourly X95 bus service

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth has called for the return of hourly departures on the whole route of the X95 bus service.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST
Colin Smyth MSP.Colin Smyth MSP.
Colin Smyth MSP.

Last month, Borders Buses announced it was increasing the number of journeys it operates on the X95 route from two-hourly to hourly between Galashiels and Edinburgh Bus Station, Monday to Saturday.

Later journeys to and from Carlisle, Hawick, and Edinburgh will be added, with improved connections at Canonbie from Newcastleton. At present, departures heading to Langholm, Canonbie and then on to Longtown and Carlisle are still every two hours. It is the same with services heading north from Carlisle.

Mr Smyth said: “The X95 bus run by Borders Buses connects rural communities between Edinburgh and Carlisle.

“During the pandemic, its frequency was cut from hourly to every two hours, but, as we moved out of lockdown, it was not moved back to an hourly service.

“While reinstating the hourly buses between Galashiels and Edinburgh will be a benefit for those who live in and around Galashiels, those wanting to travel south still have to wait two hours between departures.

“The lack of frequency simply means that the bus is no longer an option for some of those who want to use it to commute to their work. I am calling on Borders Buses to seriously consider returning the whole service back to hourly.

“Everyone understood why companies reduced services when Covid hit but it’s been years since restrictions were lifted and people want to use the bus.

“The X95 is a crucial service that covers many communities across the South of Scotland and the lack of frequency simply means it’s just not an option anymore for people who want to use the bus.”

