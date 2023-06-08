News you can trust since 1855
Café for parents opens in Selkirk

Judging by the positive response of parents and children, Selkirk Cricket Club’s new Community Café looks like being everyone’s cup of tea.
By John Smail
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Pictured at Friday’s opening of the Community Café are Joy Millar, Sonya Linton, Rachel Gillie, Sarah Edwards and some of the children enjoying the new venture. Photo: John Smail.Pictured at Friday’s opening of the Community Café are Joy Millar, Sonya Linton, Rachel Gillie, Sarah Edwards and some of the children enjoying the new venture. Photo: John Smail.
Sarah Edwards, a member of the Selkirk club’s committee and who herself is the mother of five-year-old twins, is the driving force behind the initiative.

“School now finishes at 10 to one on a Friday,” said Sarah, “so you’ve got that whole afternoon and there’s not really a lot on for mums and their children.

Philiphaugh is an ideal base for the café, as mums can just sit and have a coffee and there’s plenty of toys to occupy the kids, and of course loads of space for them to run around outside.”

The Community Café will open every Friday from 2-4pm, and Sarah is very grateful for all the support she’s received in bringing the project to fruition.

“Camerons the bakers have kindly helped with the supply of snacks and baking, while Rachel Gillie is doing a great job assisting me to run the café.

“We’ve made a good start, and I’m sure things will continue to pick up once more people hear about what the café has to offer.”

