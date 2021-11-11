Busman’s holiday for Robson

Actors James Murray, left, with ghillie Mark Wilson and Robson Green. Photo: Brian Sutherland.

Along with acting pal James Murray, who among other things has played Stephen Hart in Primeval and Prince Andrew in the Crown, the pair took on the mighty salmon on the Fairnilee beat at Yair Bridge this week.

Ghillie Mark Hislop told us: “They booked through an agent through fish pal.

"Unfortunately they didn't get anything on my beat, but are fishing other parts of the upper Tweed through the week.