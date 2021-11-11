Busman’s holiday for Robson
Actor Robson Green may have fished all over the world for his various programmes on the telly, but when he's off screen, it’s clear he thinks the Tweed is the place to be.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:56 pm
Along with acting pal James Murray, who among other things has played Stephen Hart in Primeval and Prince Andrew in the Crown, the pair took on the mighty salmon on the Fairnilee beat at Yair Bridge this week.
Ghillie Mark Hislop told us: “They booked through an agent through fish pal.
"Unfortunately they didn't get anything on my beat, but are fishing other parts of the upper Tweed through the week.
"Robson's fished the Tweed before. He’s a great guy and he loved my beat and our lovely fishing hut.”