Bus firm goes the whole Hogg for poppy centenary

Driver Lewis Williamson from Peter Hoggs, Jedburgh, with one of the poppy buses. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Peter Hogg of Jedburgh, a family business which provides school bus runs and bingo buses, as well as local services, has emblazoned its fleet with the iconic red flowers.

Driver Lewis Williamson told us: “Basically, we always have been very much in support of remembrance, paying due respect to the heroes who fought so gallantly for us all.

"My Papa served, and it’s important that we do not forget their sacrifice, and that the younger generation are made aware.

"One of our drivers is the president of the Royal British Legion in Jedburgh, and he had mentioned that this year was the 100th anniversary of the poppy, so we thought we’d try to do something a bit different.

"We spoke to the boss, Annalise Hogg, who arranged for the whole fleet to be decorated.

"We’re really happy with the finished result.

"There’s a sticker on the front marking the centenary, and one on the back saying Lest we Forget, and the sides of the buses are covered in poppies.

The company we used to decorate the buses has done a really great job.”

And the company isn’t stopping there.

Lewis said: "One of the other drivers has organised collection tins for Poppy Scotland, so we can raise a bit of cash for them as well by selling poppies on the buses.”

"We’ve had great feedback every day from customers on the buses, as well as on social media.”

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland said: “We are delighted to see the support from Peter Hogg’s in Jedburgh, their poppy buses look fantastic!

"The Covid-19 pandemic impacted last year’s Poppy Appeal and other major fundraising events, yet we continued to provide uninterrupted support to the Armed Forces community and their families.