Building a path in Lilliesleaf

Robert Glendinning, Jason Card, Hariett Green, Rob Hain, Jenny Baldwin, Esme Green, Susan Henderson and Viv Walker. Photo: Frank Wielbo.

The 500m of pathways will be constructed by Innerleithen-based business Glendinning Groundworks and is expected to be complete by late spring 2023.

Covid initially delayed the project, but villagers are delighted that the work can now begin using additional funding from Place Best Investment Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously the lot was an old sheep field which was purchased by this community group in 2019 using funds from the Scottish Land Fund.

The village is very narrow with almost no pavements, so these new paths will provide a safer place to take a walk, suitable for buggies and wheelchairs too.

Earth moved to create these paths will also be transformed into a pump track for people to enjoy on, for example, BMX bikes.

Rob Hain, artist and chair of Leaf Green, said: “I’m so pleased we’re able to get going with this crucial phase of developing the green by building these paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Villagers will be able to enjoy the peaceful green space without worrying about stopping for cars.”