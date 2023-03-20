Building a path in Lilliesleaf
Lilliesleaf’s Leaf Green community project reached a major milestone this week as work began on building new paths in the centre of the village.
The 500m of pathways will be constructed by Innerleithen-based business Glendinning Groundworks and is expected to be complete by late spring 2023.
Covid initially delayed the project, but villagers are delighted that the work can now begin using additional funding from Place Best Investment Fund.
Previously the lot was an old sheep field which was purchased by this community group in 2019 using funds from the Scottish Land Fund.
The village is very narrow with almost no pavements, so these new paths will provide a safer place to take a walk, suitable for buggies and wheelchairs too.
Earth moved to create these paths will also be transformed into a pump track for people to enjoy on, for example, BMX bikes.
Rob Hain, artist and chair of Leaf Green, said: “I’m so pleased we’re able to get going with this crucial phase of developing the green by building these paths.
"Villagers will be able to enjoy the peaceful green space without worrying about stopping for cars.”
Contractor Robert Glendinning said: “We are looking forward to working alongside the board of Leaf Green on this project and will do a tidy job.”