Bronwynne heads to MacArts as part of UK tour

Bronwynne Brent from the Mississippi Delta, has built a big following in Europe after being discovered by Selkirk-born music promoter, Loudon Temple, whose Brookfield Knights agency has grown to become one of the biggest in the country, since he set it up almost two decades ago.

Readers may recall that when the pandemic rolled in to stop those activities in their tracks, undaunted, the former journalist went back to writing and produced four books during the subsequent lockdown.

One of the publications, ‘The Music Goes ‘Round and ‘Round,’ revealed how he had dedicated much of his life to working with musicians and bands he likes to champion.

The first print run sold out.

Loudon says Bronwynne Brent is one of the most talented individuals he has ever worked with. Critics have compared her to big names such as Amy Winehouse, Peggy Lee and Billie Holiday.

“I first encountered her when she was showcasing at the massive Folk Alliance International extravaganza in Kansas City back in 2014,” said Loudon. “The very best talent America has to offer – and top acts from around the world – appear there every year, and she stood out head and shoulders above the rest.

“As soon as I heard her sing, I had a rush of goosebumps – that doesn’t happen all that often.”

The legendary BBC presenter, ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris, had a similar experience when he first heard tracks from her debut album, too. Bronwynne is one of a very few artists who have been invited to record two studio sessions for the former Old Grey Whistle Test presenter.

He describes her music as “absolutely gorgeous”.

Loudon added: “Since we first brought her over to the UK in 2015, she has gone on to become one of the most popular performers we have on the roster.

“She had a sold-out show at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre that year and has gone on to appear at major festivals both here and in the States. After her appearance at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections, BBC Radio Scotland’s Bruce MacGregor described her as ‘incredibly beguiling,’ and she went on to be filmed by the BBC when Roddy Hart featured her with her trio on one of his popular Quay Sessions televised events.”

Bronwynne appears at MacArts in Galashiels on Friday, April 28. Tickets are on sale now.