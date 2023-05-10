Brewery tapping into ‘thrill-seeking tourism’

Durty Brewery's Innerleithen facility has been given the thumbs-up.

A brewery aims to tap into ‘thrill-seeking tourism’ in a Borders town after it was given the green light to expand.

Durty Brewing is an existing ground floor retail building at 4 Traquair Road in Innerleithen, selling a variety of craft ales.

Inspired by the trails and landscape of the Scottish Borders, Durty Brewery was founded by Paul McGreal and Gordon Donald.

Its ‘life-affirming beers’ include ‘Angry Sheep’, ‘Escape Route’, ‘Repeat Offender’. ‘Helter Skelter’ and ‘End of the World’.

Now an application for a provisional premises licence has been granted by Scottish Borders Licensing Board to create a new craft brewery and taproom to showcase beers produced on site.

The front of the building will form the primary public taproom space, including the bar area and toilet facilities.

A smaller second public area is intended for small events, private hires and private tasting sessions.

The rear of the building houses the brewing equipment and the aim is to sell alcohol on an on and off-sale basis.

Durty Brewery promotes its products as “beer for thrill-seekers”.

And applicant Paul McGreal told the licensing board that the application was specifically aimed at the town’s tourist trade, particularly mountain bikers.

He said: “We envisage it as part of the tourism offer in the area as much as anything else and it is kind of catering for quite a specific demographic, particularly visitors, mountain bikers and other outdoor-orientated kind of people, and of course it is located next to an existing licensed premises as well.”