Braw Lad set to do trolley dash for foodbank in new store
Poundstretcher’s return to Galashiels will see a day of entertainment and fun, and the town’s Braw Lad will “go wild in the aisles” for the local foodbank.
An official grand opening of the new outlet in Comely Bank Mill Retail Park takes place on Saturday, January 28.
The leader of Scottish Borders Council, Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine, will be on hand to officially open the outlet at 10am.
From 9am, the first arrivals will be welcomed by an entertainer with games and activities, with £250 worth of Poundstretcher shopping vouchers up for grabs.
And at 9.30am, Braw Lad John Turnbull will take on a charity trolley dash to benefit the town’s foodbank.
Poundstretcher’s property director Gerry Loughran said: “We are expecting massive queues for our opening day specials, including an action-packed morning, so come early to not miss out.”