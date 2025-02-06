Bowling club on a roll after £7k-plus funding agreed

Peebles Bowling Club.

A booming Borders bowling club is on a roll after a £7k-plus bid towards expansion costs was rubber-stamped.

Peebles Bowling Club submitted a request to a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s Tweeddale Area Partnership on Tuesday, February 4, for £7,150 towards the costs of phase two of a clubhouse refurbishment project.

The funds are for the purchase a toilet cubicle and sanitary ware for a new disabled toilet.

At the meeting members were told that a funding assessment panel had met to consider the application but had failed to come up with a recommendation.

Some of the panel members were concerned that the club had £8,000 worth of available funds which have not been assigned for any purpose and considered that the monies should be used to fund this part of the project.

The panel decided therefore to leave the final decision to elected members, who have now endorsed the funding.

Councillor Robin Tatler, who represents Tweeddale East as an independent, said: “I very much appreciate the problems the panel has had. It’s clear that this is a very significant project, that the club is a very significant organisation within the town, and they have done an amazing job in getting the funding together.

“This is for a very significant element of that project and I don’t have any hesitation that we provide funding for this.”

The popularity of lawn bowling has surged in recent years among people of all ages.

That has certainly been the case at Peebles Bowling Club at Walkershaugh, which has seen demand to access its greens and associated facilities grow steadily.

With membership growing the clubhouse needs to be extended and upgraded to meet both the demand and people’s expectations.

A planning application has been approved by Scottish Borders Council for side extensions to the clubhouse with internal alterations and for relocation of the existing storage building.

The work is to be carried out in two phases, with phase one costed at £186,495 and to be funded through a combination of grants, donations, and fund-raising events.

Peebles Bowling Club was established in 1829, at which time it occupied the green behind Castlehill.

In 1874, the club moved to Walkershaugh and has remained there ever since.

The clubhouse was extended in the 1970s with the addition of a locker room and in the 1980s when work was carried out on the bar area.