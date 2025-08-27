Bottled supplies available for Berwickshire households left without water

Customers left without water in Berwickshire have been offered access to free bottled supplies.

Residents in some rural parts of Duns, Eccles, Eyemouth, Coldingham and Chirnside are today (Wednesday, August 27) experiencing no water, low pressure or intermittent water supplies due to a fault identified at the Rawburn Water Treatment Works (WTW).

Now a bottled water collection point at Berwickshire High School has been established where customers can pick up bottles for drinking.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our water network is currently being supplemented by water tankers across the area until the WTW is back to being fully operational.

“This alteration to the network has caused higher demand on lower storage levels and therefore has increased the possibility of customers supplies being affected.

“The recovery process is complex but our operational teams are committed to restore customer’s supplies back to normal as soon as possible.

“All of our customers on our Priority Services Register (PSR) have been contacted to understand what support they need during this time and we have our customer care team on hand to deliver bottled water. ”

If you require immediate additional support call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.

Up to date information is available on the Scottish Water website.