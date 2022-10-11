Borders to light up red for Poppy Appeal

Kelso Abbey lit up in red.

From castles to council buildings, schools to statues, Poppyscotland is encouraging buildings across Scotland to take part in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13. The charity hopes to surpass last year’s record total of around 300 buildings taking part nationwide, including Kelso Abbey, Selkirk War Memorial, and Barony Castle, Peebles.

Any building with external lighting can take part simply by adding red gel filters to the flood or up-lights to join Poppyscotland in showing support for the Armed Forces community.

Three million poppies, handmade by veterans at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, are already on their journey around the country.

Austin Hardie, Director of Poppyscotland, said: “It’s always wonderful to see so many landmarks across the Borders lighting up red for the Poppy Appeal. This is a fitting and poignant tribute to our Armed Forces community, and we know it means a lot to them to see this visual support for their contribution, past and present.

“We’ve been delighted how this idea has captured people’s imaginations, and are very grateful for the support of so many businesses and other organisations

“Of course, with current concerns over energy costs, we understand that not every building will be lighting up this year. But if they already have external lighting, then we’d encourage them to consider adding red filters in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.”