Borders timber frame firm's expansion will create new jobs

A booming timber frame company playing a key role in providing much-needed housing across the Borders has opened its doors to a fact-finding mission from its MP.

Oregon Timber Frame Ltd welcomed John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, to its head office and manufacturing site in Selkirk’s Dunsdale Road.

The company, which manufactures sustainable timber frame structures, invited Mr Lamont to visit its site and meet members of its ever-expanding workforce.

Mr Lamont was greeted by joint managing directors Peter Wade and Kenny Dunkley, who provided a tour of the site, which is currently being expanded as part of a £24 million investment by parent company Barratt Redrow.

Oregon’s Selkirk facility, which currently employs around 150 factory operatives, will see its workforce grow to 250 following the expansion. The new office space will also accommodate an additional 20 staff members.

Mr Wade said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Lamont to our Selkirk factory and showcase the progress we’re making to transform the site.

“By 2025, we’ll be creating 70 new jobs here in the Borders, contributing to the local economy while also supporting the national push for more sustainable and efficient housebuilding. We look forward to further collaboration with Mr Lamont and other local stakeholders to ensure we continue supporting job creation and skills development in the Borders.”

Oregon was established in 1998 and manufactures timber frame kits for Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes across Britain.

Mr Lamont said: “It was fascinating to gain an insight into Oregon’s operations and learn how their work is helping Barratt and David Wilson Homes to deliver sustainable housing across the country.

“The £24 million investment to expand this facility is a much-welcomed boost for the local economy, and I look forward to seeing the new jobs it will bring to our community.”

The site’s expansion plans are part of a long-term goal to increase the use of modern methods of construction off-site while reducing carbon footprints, both of which are enabled by timber frame technology. Timber frame construction is also a key element in addressing the skills challenge facing the industry.