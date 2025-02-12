Borders theatre hit with funding crisis vows 'we will not go down without a fight'

​The Eastgate Theatre has launched a campaign following a proposal to cut its core funding.

​A Borders theatre has warned of the artistic and financial devastation they are facing.

​Peebles’ Eastgate Theatre & Arts Centre have been hit with a financial crisis that threatens to turn back the clock, shutting down opportunities for talented young people and its broad programme of artistic, cultural, and community-focused activities.

Discussions with its main funder, Live Borders, had not been conclusive and warned it could face severe cuts to its services if its £60,000-a-year grant is withdrawn in April.

There is now a growing rebellion with the theatre launching a campaign vowing it will not let the curtain fall without a fight.

This sudden and severe cut – announced just eight weeks before the new financial year – leaves the theatre with no opportunity to plan, putting its future and the wider artistic landscape of Tweeddale at risk.

The theatre currently receives £60,000 per year in core funding from Live Borders, but this has been steadily reduced year on year.

Executive & Creative Director Fraser Morrison, who took up his role at the Eastgate Theatre five months ago, said: “This proposal is not just devastating for the theatre – it is deeply frustrating because we are at the start of an ambitious new chapter,” said Mr Morrison.

“Eastgate is not an organisation in decline; it is one that is evolving, innovating, and determined to thrive. We have big plans to enhance what we offer and reach more people than ever before, but this funding cut threatens to pull the rug from under us just as we are building momentum.”

For two decades, Eastgate Theatre has been at the heart of the community, providing world-class performances, creative learning opportunities, and vital outreach programmes that enrich lives. From young performers taking their first steps on stage to older adults engaging in music and movement classes designed for those with dementia, the theatre is more than a venue – it is a safe space, a cultural hub, and a lifeline for many.

Despite a recent meeting with Jill Franks, Interim CEO of Live Borders, Mr Morrison says there has been no further “meaningful communication” regarding this funding proposal.

He said repeated requests for clarity have gone unanswered, leaving the theatre no choice but to mount a public campaign to protect its future and fight for the continued presence of arts in Tweeddale.

He added: “If this funding is withdrawn, the impact will be felt far beyond the walls of Eastgate Theatre.

“The venue plays a crucial role in the local economy, drawing thousands of visitors to Peebles each year and supporting surrounding businesses—from cafés and restaurants to shops and accommodation providers. A reduction in Eastgate’s ability to operate at full capacity would mean fewer visitors, fewer events, and a significant economic loss for the region.”

Fears are now growing that by removing this core grant, programmes that support some of the most vulnerable members of the community will be at risk.

“Live Borders and Scottish Borders Council have a responsibility to support Eastgate Theatre and the vital work we do,” Mr Morrison continued. “Not only must this core grant be reinstated, but we are calling for an uplift in funding to ensure we can continue to deliver high-quality services in the face of rising costs. Cutting support for the arts doesn’t just affect one organisation – it affects an entire community.”

Eastgate Theatre is urging the public, artists, businesses, and decision-makers to stand up for the arts and demand that Live Borders reconsider this proposal. The theatre is calling on supporters to make their voices heard by contacting local Councillors, MP, MSPs, and Live Borders directly.

“We need the community to rally behind us,” Mr said Morrison. “The arts are not a luxury; they are fundamental to who we are as a society. We cannot allow them to be erased from Tweeddale without a fight.”

Eastgate Theatre is planning a series of public actions in the coming weeks to raise awareness and gather support. More details will be announced soon, and the theatre encourages people to follow updates on its website and social media.