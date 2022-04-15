Borders protesters say "don’t bank on the bomb"
Three campaigners from the Borders travelled to the capital recently to ask the Royal Bank of Scotland and Nat West to stop financing nuclear weapon manufacture.
By Kevin Janiak
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:51 pm
Dr Shiela King and Lesley Morrison of Medact, joined Kath MacDonald of CND on the trip.
Dr King said: “The treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons came into force in January 2021. The UK is not yet a signatory to the treaty.
"Nuclear weapons are manufactured in the UK and the Nat West Bank, of which RBS is part, lends over £2billion to the industry.
"The organisation Don't Bank on the Bomb organised this protest. We’re asking the bank's customers to support the cause by writing to their bank.”