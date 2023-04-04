Borders pool aims to make a splash with a facelift

The Laidlaw Memorial Pool in Jedburgh.

A planning bid was this week submitted to Scottish Borders Council for an extension to form a new hydrotherapy pool with a cafe area at Laidlaw Memorial Pool and Fitness Centre in Jedburgh’s Oxnam Road.

The plans also include alterations to replace the existing roof and installation of a solar photo-voltaic array to the roof.

The pool was constructed by Jedburgh Town Council in 1923 as a small municipal swimming facility.

It was later extended by the then regional council in 1974 to provide a much larger, 25 metre swimming pool to meet the standards of the day.

This facility served the local population well with the addition of new toilets and changing areas, a children’s play area and other alterations added as demand required over the years.

Management of the pool changed in 2003 when following closure by the regional council the management and responsibility for maintaining and running the facility was taken over by Jedburgh Leisure Facilities Trust.

The Trust has now commissioned the latest proposal following increased demand for a hydrotherapy pool and associated changing areas and café.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “The overall concept of the design is to provide ease of circulation to all areas from a new double height entrance hall with reception desk. This entrance will take advantage of the external concourse area to ensure ease of access for the disabled and all users with access retained from the A68 underpass and the Oxnam Road.

“The new circulation areas will give direct access to the main pool changing rooms and the hydrotherapy suite and by wide corridors to the café.

“This facility has been designed to accommodate a new hydrotherapy pool constructed in prefabricated stainless steel and located in the former original pool enlarged to accommodate the required size and with extended lower level space for the new pool balance tanks, pumps and filters.

“It will be equipped with access steps and hoist from the changing areas, underwater lighting and jets and all equipment required for hydrotherapy treatment.