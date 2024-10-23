Borders Pet Rescue seeks purrfect foster homes

Manager of Borders Pet Rescue, Kim Mcneill explains: “We’re looking for caring individuals in the local area who can open their hearts and homes to a cat in need of a little extra love. By becoming a foster carer, you’ll provide a cosy, safe space where a cat can feel secure while they wait for their forever family to find them.

“Fostering is a rewarding way to make a real difference in a cat’s life, even if it’s just for a little while. If you can offer warmth, comfort, and kindness, you could be exactly what

they need. Every moment of care brings them one step closer to their forever home.

“Let’s work together to give these lovely cats the purrfect chance they deserve.”

Could your home be the loving stop on their journey to happiness? If the answer is yes, please contact Borders Pet Rescue on 01896 849090.