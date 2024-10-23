Borders nurses up for award
There are ten finalists from across NHS Scotland, including Borderers Joan Rutherford, Community Clinical Nurse Manager, and Gemma Burdett, Senior Addiction Nurse.
Speaking about her nomination, Joan said: “I’m really honoured and humbled by this nomination.
"It’s been over 44 years since I started my nursing journey, and it has been an absolute privilege to have supported and cared for so many individuals and families during sickness, health, joy, sadness and, at times, unbelievable tragedy.”
Gemma added: “It is an honour and a privilege to be nominated as a finalist for the Reader’s Choice Award.
"I love my job, and I am proud of the innovative work we routinely deliver as a team.
“During my 15 years working as a nurse, I have always been extremely passionate about ensuring that those affected by substance use have the same access and rights to healthcare as anybody else.
“We do still sometimes come across perceived barriers and reluctance to access support, which as a team we are trying to address as much as possible.”
Voting for the Reader’s Choice Award is currently taking place, but will close tomorrow (Friday, October 25).
You can vote online at www.nationalworldevents.com/sha-2024/nhs-outstanding-contribution-readers-choice.
All winners across the 16 categories of Scotland’s Health Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 7, at an awards ceremony in Edinburgh.