Borders MP welcomes new PM he didn’t vote for

MP John Lamont didn't vote for Liz Truss

A Conservative Borders MP has called on his party to unite behind the UK’s next prime minister Liz Truss – despite supporting her rivals for the job.

Ms Truss, who is MP for South West Norfolk, was today, Monday, September 5, announced as the clear winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest.

She was up against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the bid to replace outgoing PM Boris Johnson.

According to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, which runs the party leadership contests, Ms Truss won 81,326 votes, compared to 60,399 by Mr Sunak.

Now she is poised to take up her role as the new PM after a meeting with the Queen at Balmoral tomorrow.

One of the first to congratulate her was Borders MP John Lamont – although he did not vote for her.

The Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, backed Penny Mordaunt in the early part of the leadership campaign.

And when Ms Mordaunt was eliminated from the contest he announced his support for Mr Sunak, who he described as a “true statesman”.

Mr Lamont said: “Huge congratulations to Liz Truss on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“She takes office at a key moment for our economy and when people across our nation are facing a difficult winter ahead.

“Ms Truss will have support in taking swift and robust action to help households and businesses deal with the global cost of living crisis.

“I have worked very closely with Liz in the past and look forward to working with her to deliver the best for the Borders and Scotland.